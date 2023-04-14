SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Flooding is affecting roads to be washed out in Potter County. A road has developed a large sinkhole on a paved road southwest of Hoven.

The road closed is on 149th Street, two miles west of Highway 20. The exact area is on 149th Street between 315th to 317th Avenues according to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Several rural roads throughout Potter County are washed out. The exact location was not available

Please use caution when driving near these areas and never attempt to drive through a flooded road.