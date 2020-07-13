Road closure: 26th Street between Veterans Parkway and Arrowhead Parkway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you live on the East Side of Sioux Falls, you’ll want to be aware of a construction project this week.

Starting Monday, east 26th Street will be closed from Veterans Parkway to Arrowhead Parkway. The closure is to allow crews to mill and overlay 26th Street.

Access for property owners will be maintained during construction. Work is expected to be done within five days. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.