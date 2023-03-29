SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Part of North Marion road is closed Wednesday as police investigate a prior incident.
According to Sioux Falls Police, North Marion Road will be closed until 12:30 p.m. from West Madison St to North Benson Rd.
Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly car-pedestrian crash earlier this month.
It happened on Friday, March 17th, when the area was dealing with slick roads and blowing snow.
24-year-old Syler Yellow Eagle’s car got stuck that night. Police say when he got out of his car, he was hit by a pickup truck.
Yellow Eagle died of his injuries, and at the last report, Sioux Falls police were still looking for the driver.
Police are using a drone during today’s investigation.