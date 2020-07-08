Road closed in western Sioux Falls due to investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Highway 42 is closed west of Ellis Road in western Sioux Falls as of Wednesday evening due to a construction-related accident.

Law enforcement is on the scene of an apparent crash, though they aren’t sharing details on what happened.

There is road construction taking place along that stretch of Highway 42.

Emergency crews have blocked off the road while working at the scene.

This is a developing news story. KELOLAND News has a crew on the scene; look for updates in this story as new information is confirmed.