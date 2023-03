MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — This long winter is impacting a part of a road in Madison.

Police say Northwest 9th Street will be closed between West Avenue and Highway 81 to public travel this morning.

This is due to worsening road deterioration resulting from wet conditions.

The road will remain closed until construction on that part is complete. The 9th Street intersection at West and Chicago Avenues and 9th Street east of West Avenue will remain open.