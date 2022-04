SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol and other agencies are working to reopen S.D. Highway 79 north of Bear Butte following a semi-truck crash near mile marker 121.

SDHP advises travelers in the area to use an alternate route, and warn that high winds in the Northern Hills area, high-profile vehicles are experiencing issues with travel.