SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls responded to an incident near Pioneer Spray Park Tuesday afternoon.

Police at Pioneer Spray Park Tuesday. Police at Pioneer Spray Park Tuesday.

Officials say they are serving a warrant in the area.

Sioux Falls Police, SWAT and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

Mable Avenue is currently blocked from Walnut to Pine Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News for updates as they become available.