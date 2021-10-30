Riverside Soccer League finishes up their first Fall season Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new soccer league in Sioux Falls just finished up their first season today.

For seven Saturdays now, the Riverside Soccer League has allowed kids a chance to play who might not otherwise have the opportunity to play an organized sport.

The league has had 60 to 75 kids come out to play every Saturday. They practice skills for about 45 minutes and then play scrimmage games against each another. Then the Boys and Girls Club serves an early lunch for the kids and parents.

“We were able to with support of a lot of organizations like the city and the community foundation, we were able to organize the Riverside Soccer League that started in their neighborhood park and, for free, families are able to come and kids are able to sign up and play, most, for the first time ever, an organized sport,” Randell Beck, the league organizer said.

The league plays at Mansor-Pioneer Park in northeast Sioux Falls.