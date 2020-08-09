River’s Bend Country Club sees an increase in green fees

A local golf course is back open this summer after being closed a lot of last year because of flooding.

The River’s Bend Country Club just east of Flandreau went through a tremendous amount of flooding last year and was closed much of last summer.

This year, there were doubts about whether the course would open back up, but the dry season and a quick drop of water levels helped make sure they could get the course back to a playable condition

“Unfortunately, you know, with the course being located next to the river, it’s a beautiful area to have a course, but we are at the mercy of the river. So, if we get a lot of rain, it’s going to flood. And fortunately, we were able to cross our fingers enough and got enough good luck. We had a good season with the river dropping down quickly,”

Membership is back up for the course this year and greens fees have also seen a big increase