River levels starting to go down in Sioux Falls

Flooding to the north and west has a lot of water flowing into Sioux Falls.

While some roads and city parks remain flooded Monday night, river levels are starting to go down.

“We have a team that worked around the clock that we call Levee Patrols that were driving the top of the levees looking for seepage, boils, integrity issues to the levee and we can say with confidence they worked very well. I’m not sure that they have ever been tested to this extent,” Public Works Director Mark Cotter said.

City officials say crews will continue to monitor the levee system even as the river levels go down.