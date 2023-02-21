SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the last few years, the Rapid City Police Department has seen an uptick in violent crimes — specifically in one neighborhood on the north side of the city.

The Knollwood and Surfwood Drive neighborhood of Rapid City is an area that spans just about two blocks on the north side of the city, but it’s an area that sees a lot of crime. And recently, the Rapid City Police Department has put out a call to action asking community members to take a stand against this crime.

“Over the last three years, we’ve had six homicides occur at Sage Place, the apartment complex on Surfwood. Six homicides is unacceptable. That number itself is larger than the total population of homicides in Sioux Falls in 2021. We’re not okay with that. It’s not a safe place to be when you allow things like that to happen,” Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek takes a look at the issues that have led to the crime in this area — how they came to be and what police think will help fix the issues.