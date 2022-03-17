SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were up bright and early on Thursday — not for work but to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — you were not alone.

There was hardly a table to be found this morning at Shenanigans in Sioux Falls.

“Nothing surprises us on St. Patrick’s Day,” Shenanigans General Manager Andy Rose said.

The bar & grill opened at 8:00 a.m. for St. Paddy’s Day, truly celebrating the green-clad holiday for the first time since 2019.

“It’s been a couple years since it’s been a normal St. Patrick’s Day. We’re excited to get back to it, it’s something that’s been a tradition for over 35 years for us,” Rose said.

“I wanted to get out of the house a little bit. I’ve been stuck in the house, so it’s just nice to get out,” Chris Freeman said.

“Enjoy the live music and good food and good atmosphere,” Jeff Parsons said.

Jeff Parsons and Chris Freeman sampled green beer and pizza…

“Delicious for 8:00 in the morning. Can’t beat that,” Freeman said.

“Oh, it’s very good. Shenanigans does a great job here,” Parsons said.

…while others enjoyed a serving of green eggs and ham.

“It’s just a tradition. St. Patrick’s Day is green and it’s fun to dollop some food with a little food coloring,” Rose said.

Adding to an already festive day, college and high school basketball.

“Both west side high school teams made it to the state tournament here in Sioux Falls and both them play all weekend as well, so a lot of people are going to be out and about,” Rose said.

If you missed Thursday’s party and performances, Shenanigans is ready to hit the repeat button on the holiday this weekend.

“8:00 a.m. again Saturday and pretty much the same band lineup. It’s going to be a good weekend,” Rose said.

Shenanigans will also be serving green eggs & ham starting at 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

Live Music Schedule

March 17th

8am Cartwright Brothers

11am Pinnacle Productions DJ

2pm Lunatics Anonymous

5pm Goodroad

9pm Sugar Daddy

March 19th

8am Cartwright Brothers

11am Neo Johnsons

2pm Pinnacle Productions

9pm Sugar Daddy