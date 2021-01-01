Ringing in the New Year with a bang

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -Many people are looking forward to leaving 2020 behind them tonight and some celebrations might include fireworks.

If you’re looking to end 2020 with a bang, the Fireworkz Store might be able to help you out.

“In South Dakota, you can only sell fireworks from December 30th, 31st and January 1st, three day season around New Years Eve. So, since the weather was good, the storm was the other day, we thought we’d come out, the sun’s out today and we’re going to be here until seven o’clock tonight,” owner Mike Denning said.

The stand is set up in the Marlin’s parking lot just off the Tea exit. You can even give back to the community by exchanging canned food for some explosive fun. Bringing in five or more cans gets you a 25% discount. Those cans will then be donated to Feeding South Dakota.

“I just really believe in the mission, the cause, what Feeding South Dakota is all about. From the beginning, ten years ago, we knew we had to partner with them and we’ve been with them ever since. Last year, just this last Fourth of July, we raised 3,600 pounds of cans,” Denning said.

Helping others while lighting your path to 2021.

“We first started helping this summer. It kind like, fireworks it brings a light into your life in a way, so that’s what excites me about it and really blessed to be able to help right now,” co-manager Kirsten Paetow said.

“It’s just a lot of fun to get to see a bunch of people come on by and get some fireworks and have a good time. It’s nice that we can help be a part of that, give them something to enjoy,” co-manager Logan Hansen said.

The Fireworkz Store will be open until 7 Thursday. They will also be hosting the fireworks show out at Great Shots, which starts at midnight.