Ringing in the holidays with The Salvation Army’s Christmas kettles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Bell Ringers are already lined up at popular chain stores raising funds for those in need. But with less people visiting stores, there’s concerns about not meeting their financial goal.

The ringing bell is a familiar sound around the Holidays, a notion that rings true for volunteer Patrick Yellow Boy.

“This is my fourth year going for The Salvation Army,” Yellow Boy said.

Yellow Boy says what brings him back every year is his need to help others.

“Being able to be a part of something going on that’s good in the Sioux Falls community,” Yellow Boy said.

This year, with the impact of COVID-19, that mission is more vital than ever.

“The need for the money goes out to the communities to help them with electricity, rent,” Moreno said.

Their goal for this year is to raise $300,000. With less people heading out to stores and focusing on online shopping, there is worry about not reaching it.

“You know, we have that worry but I do have to say that the only person we can trust in is God. He’s the ultimate person who will give us the ability to make our goal,” Ministry Discovery Intern for The Salvation Army Daniel Moreno said.

If you do pass through, but don’t carry cash, you can use a form of digital payment through your smart phone.

“It’ll be paid from, like, a Google account or…. Apple. So if you have Apple Pay or Google Pay, you can pay through it like that,” Moreno said.

“Of all years, 2020, you know, is a year where a lot of people are struggling… especially getting help with food and things like that and stuff of that nature. This is why we do it every year, you know?” Yellow Boy said.

Because every dollar that goes in that bucket doesn’t just help the army’s financial goal, but hope for those struggling every day.

“Just the help that The Salvation Army does for people… just for the kids and the children, you know,” Yellow Boy said.

If you can’t make it out to the kettles to donate, you can do so from The Salvation Army’s website.