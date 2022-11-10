SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The sounds of the Salvation Army’s Christmas bells will soon be heard outside of many stores across KELOLAND.

The Red Kettle Campaign kicks off this Friday for the Salvation Army. With around 35 kettle locations in Sioux Falls alone, the organization is looking for people to volunteer their time to ring the bells this holiday season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You know the holidays are around the corner when you start to hear the Salvation Army bell ringers at the red kettle locations. Justin Garry volunteers once a year with his work to ring the bells across Sioux Falls.

“You know, it’s nice to just be able to give back with your colleagues and spend that time giving your time to the Salvation Army because they take those donations and do so much good with that money,” said Garry.

Last year, the Sioux Falls Salvation Army had a $300,000 dollar goal with the red kettle campaign, this year with the increase in need they had to raise that goal to $350,000.

“We are going to really push for it and really try hard to raise it. You know, with all the expenses going up everywhere you go, all the food expenses, everything, so we really had a lot more people coming in for assistance so we had to increase that kettle goal,” said Major Marlys Anderson.

This is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, helping to fund many projects throughout the year.

“It’s about one third of our budget, so we have to raise that funding in order to continue doing the programs and services that we do all year round,” said Anderson.

But, they can’t do it without some extra hands.

“We rely on bell ringer volunteers to bring the money in, volunteers seem to have a different spirit about it than paid bell ringers do, and they tend to generate more income for us,” said Anderson.

Donating a couple hours of your time to help a great cause.

“Why not? I mean if you can handle a little bit of cold, it’s well worth the time. It warms your heart to be able to give back to those that are in need,” said Garry.

On each kettle there is actually a spot you can scan to donate electronically. So just scan that and you’re ready to go. You can donate on or volunteer to bell ring.