Riley Reiff helping Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire raise money for programs

LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — The Fourth Annual Celebrity Golf and Walleye Classic at Lake Poinsett is raising more than $45,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. Minnesota Viking and South Dakota-native Riley Reiff was on hand to help out this past weekend.

He’s a pro when it comes to football but Vikings offensive lineman Riley Reiff isn’t as confident about his skills from the tee.

“I golf. I’m not very good at it though. We got a nice day out here today. Hopefully hit a few of them straight,” Reiff said.

Reiff is playing at Lake Region Golf Club to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. The Parkston-native has taken part in the organization’s event at Lake Poinsett the past three years.

“This is a great event. We’ve been doing it for a while now. It goes to a good cause and it’s in my home state. There’s a lot that goes into it. A lot of people that donate their time,” Reiff said.

One of those people is Director of Philanthropy Amy Sumner.

“This event is significant for our children because it’s a major fundraising event. Every dollar that we raise, 100-percent, goes back into making a difference for the kids,” Sumner said.

Sumner says roughly $45,000 is raised for the club which has 500 members in Sioux Falls.

Lake Region Golf Club General Manager John Fraser donates time on the course to make sure those kids are taken care of.

“It’s going towards helping kids. It’s going towards giving them a place to be. A place to learn. A place to make new friends. Helping out those families that need those services and it’s just been a really great fit for Lake Region Golf Club,” Fraser said.

“We’re kind of that extra level of help for the kids after school and in the summer to make sure these kids are ready when they go back to school next fall and able to be successful in the classroom which will then eventually make them successful in life,” Sumner said.

With summer in full swing, raising money to make that happen is more important than ever.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire only charges $75 for a year of its services. Sumner says half of its kids are on scholarship which shows you the need in the community for affordable care.