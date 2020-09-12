Right on schedule: Construction on new arena in Rapid City continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Construction on the Civic Center in Rapid City is well underway and right on schedule.

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Director, Craig Baltzer, says the new arena is scheduled to open the end of September of 2021. It costs around $130 million. Right now crews are slabbing concrete on the ground level.

“It will have a roof on it pretty much by the end of the year, beginning of next year,” Baltzer said.

At the beginning of next year, the entire Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will change its name to The Monument.

