Riding Along With Sioux Falls Police On The Fourth Of July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - KELOLAND News rode along with the Sioux Falls Police Department on Wednesday evening as the city celebrated the Fourth of July holiday. From 6:00 p.m. until midnight, Officer Michelle Paulsen was set to help handle the fireworks calls.

"Obviously if there's somebody in front of me that's drinking and driving, I'll pull them over but then having to give that to another officer because our primary focus tonight is on the fireworks and that will keep us plenty busy," Paulsen said.

The assignment gives her a chance to interact with the community.

"I think it'll be fun, it'll get me out, a chance to talk to a lot of people, and we'll go from there...I'm not looking to write a bunch of tickets or jam a bunch of people up," Paulsen said.

She has to see someone light off a firework to issue a citation. It's a class two misdemeanor.

"There's a lot of times when you can tell people are lighting off fireworks, when you maybe don't actually see one getting lit off at that exact moment," Paulsen said. "I'd just stop and talk to the family or the group and just remind them that it's against the law in Sioux Falls to light off fireworks."

Metro relays fireworks calls to her.

"Later on, once it gets a little busier, they'll kind of be stacked up and then we'll just be going from one call to the next," Paulsen said.

Her main goal Wednesday night was simple.

"Just keeping people safe and letting them know what the law is," Paulsen said.