SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 19-year-old man from Sioux Falls is behind bars, accused of assaulting a rideshare driver.

Gerald Pokee Killen

Investigators say the incident happened Sunday afternoon when the driver picked up Gerald Killen. Officers say they didn’t get very far before Killen allegedly started strangling the driver and punched them several times.

The victim eventually got out of the car in the area of 9th Street and Prairie Avenue — police say Killen tried to drive away.

Officers arrested Killen for robbery, kidnapping and assault.