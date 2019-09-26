Rides to Success Program donates vehicle

It’s a donation that couldn’t have come at a better time for one Sioux Falls family hit by this month’s tornadoes.

The Rides to Success Program donated a vehicle to Amanda Jager who is a single mother.

Jager says after the tornadoes hit, a structural engineer deemed her house unsafe for people to be inside.

She says she lost just about everything, including her car.

But Thursday, she has a new vehicle to call her own.

“Now I will have a good reliable vehicle and will be able to finish college and go to work and know that I have a car that will pull through,” Amanda Jager said.

Rides to Success is a partnership between Sioux Falls Ford and Community Outreach that provides donated vehicles to people working through self-sufficiency programs.