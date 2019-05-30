Local News

Ride4Relief begins nationwide tour in Sioux Falls

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:26 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:28 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A Seattle man is making his way across the country to spread awareness about the mental health struggles first responders face. 

Jeff Shepard with "Ride 4 Relief" says when he was a police officer, he was involved in four incidents over ten years where he almost died. He's been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder twice and wants to reduce the stigma connected to it. Shepard is joining forces with Sioux Falls Police and Fire Rescue to get the word out. Battalion Chief Mike Clauson says the department has started peer support groups and new training to teach firefighters how to handle stress. 

"We've implemented some resiliency training, and we've just been very open and frank about the line of work and the things that impact us and the things we see. We've started that and we hope to build upon that over the next several academies," Clauson said. 

Shepard with Ride 4 Relief is scheduled to make a visit to Chicago next. Shepard rode a motorcycle to 14 states last year from Seattle to Washington, D.C. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates