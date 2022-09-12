SHERMAN, S.D. (KELO) — People gathered in Sherman, South Dakota this weekend for the 10th annual “Ride for Tayden,” an event named after a young boy who died from cancer nearly eight years ago.

Bikes, ATVs, cars and a bus filled a street in Sherman before riding to nearby towns for a poker run.

Tayden Grohs, son of Trevor and Danielle Grohs, died on Christmas day in 2014.

“This ride started in honor of our son, so he was initially diagnosed with medulloblastoma, which is a brain cancer in the childhood cancer world. Some friends of ours started this while we were away in Chicago doing treatments for Tay and it’s just kind of progressed from there,” Trevor Grohs said.

The ride has continued since Tayden’s passing.

“Every year we like to do it to give to families that are currently walking in the same shoes we’ve been in. It goes a long ways helping these people. It’s just our way to give back as well as keep his name alive,” Grohs said.

“We want to make a difference in the world and this is how we do it, because watching Tayden go through that journey of cancer sucks and no kid should ever have to go through it,” Tayden’s aunt Daina Shafer said.

Family describes Tayden as a funny, energetic and compassionate kid.

“He loved trucks, tractors, you know, your typical boy stuff. The biggest thing that we always carry with us is his kind heart and his giving spirit. That really resonates with us. That’s why we continue to make sure that we do our part to kind of do what he would have wanted us to do,” Grohs said.

“Even though he was fighting cancer for that year and a half, he was constantly making us laugh, grow closer together,” Shafer said.

Regardless of whether people knew Tayden or not, over 200 people came out to support Team Tayden.

“The community that we have behind us year after year continues to grow and that’s huge. It means the world to us,” Grohs said.

The event included the poker run, food, raffle prizes and a live auction.

Grohs says the event raised enough money last year to give two families experiencing childhood cancer around $7,000 each.