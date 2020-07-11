Ride for a Cure to send cancer patients to summer camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers took to the road to raise money for a special cause on Saturday.

The 9th Annual Ride for a Cure Poker Run raises money to send pediatric cancer patients to a summer camp called Bring it On. The summer camp is located at a South Dakota lake near Watertown.

All of the proceeds from today’s run will support the camp, so campers can attend at no cost to their families. This year, money raised is approaching $500,000.

“Today is Ride for a Cure, so we have the Bellator Titans raising money for Camp Bring it On which is our camp for pediatric cancer patients and survivors. Every year we have a week long summer camp at Joy Ranch just north of Watertown where they make lifelong friendships and it’s free of charge to the families because of events like this,” Bethany Olson, with Sanford Health Foundation said.

The camp is normally held in June, but was cancelled this year because of COVID-19. They hope to get together for one day in the fall, otherwise all the money raised will go to next year’s camp.

