SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Rich Merkouris is joining the city council in Sioux Falls.

Merkouris beat Pam Cole in the at-large “B” race 14,493-10,936.

“I am humbled and thankful for the opportunity to serve on City Council,” Merkouris said in a statement to KELOLAND News. “I want to thank Pam Cole for running for City Council and making herself available to serve.”

The nonprofit administrator and part-time pastor said his goals as a councilor will be to build bridges between the council and community members, focus on health growth, housing, renewal of core neighborhoods, and maintaining strong law enforcement.

“I am honored that the community has placed this trust in me and I pledge to serve in a way that honors that trust. Thank you to all who participated in the election and I encourage everyone to stay involved in their community,” Merkouris said.