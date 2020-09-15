Ribbon cutting held for Prairie Lakes Healthcare Center of Learning at Lake Area Tech

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Some students at Lake Area Technical College are learning in a new space this fall semester.

A ribbon cutting was held Monday for the 24,000 square foot addition of the Prairie Lakes Healthcare Center of Learning.

An existing building that it’s connected to is currently being renovated.

The center will make room for hundreds of new students, which could help meet the demand for healthcare workers.

“We had a shortage for years, but then also throughout this pandemic, we’ve seen the need for having people that can really be prepared to address any type of situation and to make sure that not just our biggest facilities, but even our small clinics have the expertise and the insight available to meet the needs of people in all of our communities,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said.

