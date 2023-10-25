BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — You see them all over the countryside; those gigantic wind turbines.

But there’s a lot of work that goes into them before they are out here generating wind power.

Marmen Energy of Brandon is one of the largest wind tower manufacturers in North America and it’s getting even bigger.

This past June, Marmen Energy broke ground on a new 15,000 square foot building.

“The wind market is increasing; there’s private demand, public demand for wind energy or renewable energy,” Dan Lueders Plant Manager said.

Marmen Energy, headquartered in Canada, fabricates those large steel structures you sometimes see rolling down the highway.

But it all starts here inside this plant.

“We cut steel, we weld steel we handle steel and then we paint it and put some internal mechanicals in it which allows guys in the field to climb the tower and electricity to go from the tower down to be used by the public,” Lueders said.

Marmen is celebrating its 10th year in Brandon and has now added this new building to help keep up with the demand of wind energy.

This gives you a pretty good idea of just how big these wind towers are. Marmen Energy employs 280 people, but with this expansion they are looking to hire an additional 50 workers, mostly in the plant production area.

“We need people,” Human Resource Director Aimee Miritello said.

At least 35 more to fill those open spots and you don’t need experience.

“We will train; we have what’s called ‘learn to be’ programs, where we will train somebody to weld, we will train somebody to paint, who has never done it before; all they need to possess are the right values and the work ethic,” Miritello said.

There’s going to be an open house tomorrow night at Marmen Energy from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to educate people about the jobs that are available and the work that’s performed.