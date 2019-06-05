Ribbon cutting for Levitt at the Falls Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction on the Levitt at the Falls has finally been completed. Before the concerts start, organizers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The venue promises to bring live music and add more vibrancy to Downtown Sioux Falls. The shelter is promising to bring 30 musical acts ranging from local and national artists.

The venue plans on having its very first concert on June 14, a little over a week away.

The shelter plans on having 50 artists perform every summer moving forward.

Watch the ribbon-cutting event in the attached video.