SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new butcher shop in Sioux Falls.

Wholestone Farms and the Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new facility Tuesday.

A big crowd showed up to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop near Benson Road and I-229.

“We’re in the buckle of the ag belt. Whether we think so or not, what happens in ag, Sioux Falls revolves around what you all do,” Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce board member Scott Lawrence said.

Wholestone Farms board chairman, Luke Minion, says this custom harvest facility will handle around 20-25 pigs a week, with the ability to increase capacity.

“You pick out the farmer, the farmer delivers the pig, the pig gets cut into the portions that you want as a person, and that’s a wonderful thing. It’s a way to connect the local farmer and the local resident on pork products,” Wholestone Farms board chairman Luke Minion siad.

The first pig will be harvested Wednesday, and for the public, soon after that.

“For customers, we’ll open business on the 31st,” Minion said.

Minion says this butcher shop is a slaughterhouse, and it sets the stage for Wholestone Farms’ plans to expand at this site.

Meanwhile, Sioux Falls residents will head to the polls on November 8th and decide whether the construction of new slaughterhouses should be banned within city limits.

Robert Peterson is with Smart Growth Sioux Falls.

He says the Wholestone Farms project raises several concerns including odor.

“I’ve never come across a slaughterhouse that doesn’t stink. Right? It may not be the exact same as the Smithfield plant even though they’ve made improvements throughout the years. It may not be the exact same smell, but it will still smell,” Smart Growth Sioux Falls treasurer Robert Peterson said.

Minion says they have plans to prevent odor.

“It’s just hugely important that people understand, we’re not building a 100-year-old plant. We’re building a brand new one with the latest odor mitigation technology in the world,” Minion said.

Minion says Wholestone Farms will move forward with its project, but Peterson is confident a judge will intervene after the election.