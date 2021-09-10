Ribbon cut on NSU Regional Sports Complex

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big weekend for Northern State University.

NSU’s Regional Sports Complex is ready for action.

On Friday, people gathered for a ribbon cutting on the new addition to campus.

The complex includes Thares Field at Dacotah Bank Stadium, the Koehler Hall of Fame Softball Field, new locker rooms and an event space called Kessler’s Champions Club.

“It’s time for Northern State to not take a back seat to anyone whether it’s recruiting a football player or a general student. When you look at our campus it is absolutely beautiful and this is just a crown jewel to bring people to campus,” NSU Foundation President and CEO Zach Flakus said.

The stadium will be filled with football fans for the home opener Saturday night.

“This will be the greatest home field advantage in Division II football and it’s because of you. It’s because of everybody that’s here that has made this possible,” NSU head football coach Mike Schmidt said.

NSU President Neal Schnoor says the new complex will have an impact well beyond campus.

“This is really an investment in the economic future of the region. We’re a hub for all kinds of athletics, arts, health care. It is an absolute hub for the region so Northern is a critical partner in that,” NSU president Neal Schnoor said.

Game time Saturday is 6 p.m. at Dacotah Bank Stadium.