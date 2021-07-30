Reynolds rejects Biden’s call for $100 vaccine incentives

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An aide says Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has no plans to offer $100 incentives to Iowans to get the coronavirus vaccine after President Joe Biden pleaded with states and local governments to offer incentives using federal funds to stop the rapid spread of a virus variant.

While many states and some Iowa counties have offered incentives for citizens to get a COVID-19 vaccination, Iowa’s governor continues to call for citizens to get vaccinated but repeat that ultimately it’s their choice.

Iowa had 49.5% of the population fully immunized as of Thursday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 