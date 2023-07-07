DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says that more than 29,000 students have applied for private school vouchers.

The governor’s office says so far more than 17,000 applications have been approved.

Sixty percent of the applications were for students already attending a private school and 40 percent are for students planning to move from public to a private school.

The Iowa State Education Association continues to criticize the program, saying quote “Imagine what an unlimited budget like the one for Governor Reynold’s private school voucher program would mean for Iowa’s public school students”.