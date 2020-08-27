Reynolds: Bars must close in 6 counties as virus cases surge

FILE – In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens to a question during a news conference on the state’s guidance for returning to school in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Des Moines, Iowa. An aggressive push by Reynolds to reopen schools amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak has descended into chaos, with some districts and teachers rebelling and experts questioning the scientific benchmarks being used by the state to make decisions. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered that all bars be closed in six of the state’s largest counties in response to surging numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases blamed in part on young people ignoring mask and social distancing recommendations in such establishments.

Reynolds ordered the action in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn, Johnson, Polk and Story counties effective at 5 p.m. Thursday on a day when the state saw nearly 1,500 confirmed cases, a new high that topped levels recorded in the spring. In the last 24 hours as of Thursday morning, Iowa recorded 1,475 confirmed cases, surpassing the April 25 total of 1,284.

During that period, there were 18 more deaths for a total of 1,079.

