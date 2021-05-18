Reward offered to find two missing English bulldogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search is on for two missing dogs in southeast Sioux Falls.



KELOLAND News usually doesn’t report on lost dogs, but we decided to make an exception for this story.

The dogs are worth a lot of money and the family is doing everything possible to find them.

Flyers are posted all over the southeast part of the city with hopes of finding two missing English bulldogs….

“Please bring them back,” 11-year-old Kami Welsh said.

…..one male and one female. Their names are Bane and Remmy. Their value? About $7,000.

“It’s not about the money, they are part of our family and we just want them back,” Joe Stavig said.

About a week and half ago, Remmy and Bane were in the backyard, when one of Stavig’s daughters accidentally left the gate open before she went to school.

“It must not have clicked all the way and whether they figured it out or the wind blew it open and yeah they got out and we have not seen them since,” Kaycee Stavig said.

Besides posting flyers, the Stavigs even bought billboard signs with hopes someone will find them. But unfortunately, so far, nothing.

“That’s the hard part, you don’t hear anything, you really don’t know if somebody found them and are taking care of them for you or God forbid they’re on the side of the road somewhere, you know we just haven’t heard anything and that’s tough,” Kaycee said.

It’s been especially tough on their kids.

“As far as the guilt factor, it’s just awful, you don’t want your kids to go through that, the kids probably have the toughest time with it,” Kaycee said.

The neighbors have helped in the search for Bane and Remmy.

“They’re very friendly, very sweet, they come right up to people and ask for belly rubs and pats on the heads, they’re very nice,” Megan English said.

The Stavigs feel like they’ve exhausted all avenues…..

“Short of hiring a private investigator, yes,” Joe said.

…..but won’t give up and are now offering a $1,000 reward for their return.

“You can’t put a monetary value on family, similar to if a kid was missing or if a family member was missing, you would do whatever it would take to get them home and that’s what we are going to continue to do,” Joe said.

“It would be the easiest $1,000 you ever make, just bring them home,” Kaycee said.

If you have any information, call or text 605-941-4668