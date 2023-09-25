SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a Sept. 22 hit-and-run injury incident on 6th Avenue S.E.

Police said a group of children were crossing 6th Avenue S.E. at the intersection with S. State Street on bicycles at 8:27 p.m. when two children were struck by a pickup that did not stop at a red light. The children were within the crosswalk. One child was transported to the hospital with a serious injury.

The pickup was a dark-colored, likely black, Chevrolet pickup model from 2007-2103, traveling eastbound on 6th Avenue S.E. Witnesses said the pickup had a loud exhaust, tinted windows and possibly chrome trim accents on the side. The pickup will be damaged on the front, left bumper and the driver’s side mirror is missing.

Police said businesses and residents in the area to check security cameras for any helpful information. Repair and body shop businesses should also contact police if they are contacted about the described pickup. Call 605-626-7911 with any information.