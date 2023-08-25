ST. FRANCIS, S.D. (KELO) — A $5,000 reward is being offered up by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe for help in locating a missing man.

Brian White Hat, missing since Aug. 18, 2023

According to a post by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, the reward is offered to anyone with information that leads to the location of Brian White Hat, who has been missing since August 18, 2023.

Earlier on August on 25, the official search for White Hat was suspended indefinitely following what the RST Office of Emergency Management called exhaustive efforts.

According to the post, search teams comprised of officers and volunteers have searched with horses, dogs, ATVs, drones and on foot.

Despite suspension of the search, law enforcement says the case is still open.

If you have any information, call Dispatch at (605) 856-2282 or call 911.