RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)– A $5,000 reward is being offered for information regarding shooting suspect Lyle Blue Legs III, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

Blue Legs III was identified as the suspect in a May 26th shooting that sent a six-year-old boy to the hospital with serious injuries.

RCPD continue to seek the public’s help to locate Blue Legs. They urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact RCPD immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ with the information to 847411.