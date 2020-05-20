Reward is being offered to find out who shot six pelicans in Hamlin County

Six pelicans shot and killed. It happened on the north side of Lake Marsh in Hamlin County and now the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department is seeking information regarding the senseless killings of these protected birds.

The six pelicans were shot dead from the highway west of Hayti on 188th Street sometime between the evening of May 16 and the following morning.

A lot of people are disgusted by the act, including conservation officer Dan Sternhagen.

“One of the big things for me is, I’m an avid outdoorsman and I’m out there following the rules, so my kids and other younger generations will get to enjoy the wildlife and outdoors and there’s people out there like this abusing that,” Sternhagen said.

Sternhagen says it’s a shame that something so ugly can happen in an area around Hamlin County that is surrounded by Mother Nature’s beauty.

“Pelicans are definitely in abundance in this area along with other wildlife, ducks or Canada geese and other birds as well,” Sternhagen said.

Don: This is a serious crime isn’t it?

Dan: Yep, these birds are a migratory bird, so they are protected by the Federal Migratory Bird Act, so it is a serious offense and if we solve a case like this, that’s a win.

They have a few leads right now and Sternhagen is confident they’ll find out who did this.

“With this tips post on Facebook, we’ve already reached over 300,000 people with it,” Sternhagen said.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Hamlin County Conservation Officer.

A caller who provides information to an arrest is eligible for a reward.

Dan Sternhagen at 605-881-0018 or use the TIPS hotline at 1-800-OVERBAG.