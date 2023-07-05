SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The owner of a fireworks stand that was broken into this week is raising the reward.

Pyro-holic in eastern Sioux Falls is now offering $1,500 cash plus $3,500 worth of fireworks for information leading to an arrest.

Three people dressed in black broke into the store early Monday morning.

Within minutes the thieves had several thousand dollars worth of fireworks and were out the door.

If you have information on who may be involved, you can call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.