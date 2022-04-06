SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Graffiti, garbage and boarded up windows – they’re the kinds of things that tend to scare away home buyers. But some local groups are seeing past those flaws.

530 North Cliff Ave.

They’re investing in older neighborhoods, revitalizing the run-down properties and creating more affordable housing.

This house on North Cliff Avenue is just one of the South Eastern Development Foundation’s projects.

“When we bought it, it had graffiti on the outside of it, the windows were boarded up,” Lynne Keller Forbes with the South Eastern Development Foundation said. “We actually, when we bought it sight unseen and got into it we discovered that it was full of a lot of different items that the previous owners had left behind. It took us eight dumpsters to get it cleaned out. Then we stripped it to the walls and started putting it back together.”

915 North Blauvelt Ave.

Affordable Housing Solutions revitalized this house on North Blauvelt.

“We look for housing that’s in really rough shape that’s been abandoned, closed down, burned out, really that’s not feasible for rehabilitation,” Brent Tucker with Affordable Housing Solutions said. “We work to acquire those properties and then we build new housing, whether it be single-family homes or a twin-home, in its place.”

The Accessible Housing Advisory Board of Sioux Falls is touring the homes, and others like them, to get a look at what options are currently available in the city for affordable housing.

“I’m very excited about what we saw today,” Jeff Nelson, Chair of the Accessible Housing Board said. “It’s different than it was say 15 years ago or five years ago even. This is something that’s important for the city,” Jeff Nelson, Chair of the Accessible Housing Board said.

Nelson with the pandemic and rising prices, finding affordable housing is difficult. That’s why projects, like these, are so important.

“We can go in, we have money available for people to fix up their houses,” Nelson said. “If they need money, we have lots of avenues to make sure that housing doesn’t get torn down. If it does, it gets rebuilt on. And that we maintain a housing stock for the entire community.”

Wednesday’s housing tour included eight revitalization projects in the city.