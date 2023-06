SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will lay out a $1.1 billion plan to invest in the city over the next five years.

It’s the largest capital program in city history, and many of the projects will get underway next year. The plan is scheduled to be presented to the city council on July 20.

You can check out the plan before the presentation online.

Final adoption of the five-year program will be on Tuesday, September 12.