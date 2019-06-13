SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Updated at 4:39 p.m.

For on-demand service, the city is developing an app to use. Travelers could either use the app or call for a ride.

To view the app prototype, click here.

The City of Sioux Falls plans for revamping the bus system are changing.

On-demand transportation may be the new platform Sioux Falls is taking.

City officials say riders could use an application or make a phone call to order a bus.

The City of Sioux Falls is working on plans to revamp the bus system.

The first idea city officials had in mind was using a combination of what they’re calling a bus rapid transit system along with on demand vehicles. Now they’re looking at another option.

City officials are reaching out to people who ride the bus to find out how they feel about public transit .

“They would rather take one longer ride than have to transfer multiple times,” Allie Hartzler said.

People who use the city bus system have another demand.

“There’s no service into the southeast part of town especially down over towards where all the medical centers are now,” Charles Santee said.

“88 percent of our riders live within 5 blocks of a bus stop, which is pretty good right like that’s not too far to walk, but what that tells me because our public transit system only serves about 53 miles of the city and our whole city is 73 miles there’s a lot of people in between there that aren’t necessarily being served by our system,”

Which is why city officials say they’re now considering on-demand based transportation.

“Right now we have these routes based on where we think people want to go, but that data is going to tell us where they actually want to go and using that is going to help inform do we need to have buses or can we truly provide the service just with shuttles just based on the demand,”Allie Hartzler said.

To use the on demand system, riders would have three options — using an app, calling for a ride, or using a kiosk.

“Let’s have a kiosk where people can pay with cash so that there’s an option for people who don’t have a bank account or credit card,” Allie Hartzler said.

The city says if it doesn’t need the buses anymore they would sell them. There are questions about what would happen with the metro hub downtown.

Officials say this project is still in the beginning phases so that has yet to be decided.