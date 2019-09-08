Rev. Constanze Hagmaier installed as new bishop of ELCA South Dakota Synod

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota Lutherans have a new leader this morning. The Reverend Constanze Hagmaier was installed as the new bishop of the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America on Saturday.

Hagmaier will oversee more than 200 Lutheran congregations in the state numbering 100,000 members.

Hagmaier is a native of Germany who served as pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, South Dakota, before being elected to a six-year term as bishop in this spring.