Return to racing at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Racing is back at Huset’s Speedway. It’s a moment many local race fans thought may never come.

Huset’s Speedway offers fans an experience unlike any other.

“They call it cage fighting at 100-miles-per-hour. They’re bobbing and weaving, going up and hitting the wall, wrecking, it’s exciting,” Thill said.

Kyle Thill has been attending races most of his life.

That’s a drop in the bucket compared to Woody Geerdes. He’s been coming to Huset’s for 60 years, and wasn’t happy when it closed after the 2016 season.

“That bothered me because I was coming here every Sunday night,” George, Iowa racing fan Woody Geerdes said.

That didn’t stop Geerdes from making the 50-mile trek from George, Iowa. In fact, he was first in line at 4:00, hours before the start of the races.

“Yeah, I get here early because I can’t walk that well on my one leg because it’s kind of numb so I get up here and park close, you know,” Geerdes said.

Carson McCarl is the son of Huset’s all-time winningest driver, Terry McCarl, and understands the importance of Huset’s Speedway.

“It means a lot to me. I’ve been coming here ever since I was a little kid. Watched my dad win literally 100 races here and I’m hoping that we can have a good season, maybe a good night tonight, and put our name in the history books too,” Sprint car driver Carson McCarl said.

Carson finished fifth in the 410 Outlaw Sprint “A” feature. His brother, Austin, won the event.

Whatever the outcome, fans are thrilled to be back in the stands.

“This has a concrete wall around it and they’re going over 100-miles-per-hour, it’s a bull ring, it’s more excitement than you’re going to get in most places,” Thill said.

“Good experience, the best sprint car racing around, that’s what I go for. They are good,” Geerdes said.

Huset’s Speedway returns to action on Sunday. The track is scheduled to host 24 nights of racing during the 2021 season.