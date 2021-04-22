Return to normalcy: High school traditions brought back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With prom this weekend and graduation at the end of May, seniors in the Sioux Falls School District are getting a piece of normalcy back after a crazy year.

Lincoln High School senior Zeb Mendel says there were a lot of unknowns during this school year.

“You know, you come to school and it’s like, okay, are we going to get three weeks of school or are we going to get four weeks of school in person,” Mendel said.

Last year, the Sioux Falls School District had to cancel prom and move graduation online with an outdoor ceremony in June because of COVID-19. This year, those traditions have returned.

“And it’s just super exciting, oh, are we going to have a grand march,” Mendel said. “Yeah, we’re going to have a grand march. Are we going to have a track season? You bet we’re going to have a track season. It’s just real exciting because they’re things that you didn’t think you were going to get.”

Laura Raeder, the principal of Lincoln High School, says this return to normalcy has been exciting for teachers as well.

“They were craving it because maybe they’ve been here longer than the students have so they have this desire to continue on with that school spirit and that passion,” Raeder said. “So that’s where first I felt it so when we were able to offer like an awards assembly, things like that, that was exciting so then that excitement led into the student population.”

All to celebrate a big milestone as these students prepare for the next chapter.

The prom grand marches will be held at the high schools this Saturday with dances being held elsewhere by senior parents. Graduation is May 30th.