Return of relic ice in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City relic is bringing new memories.

Thanks to Parks and Recreation Crews in town, the Braeburn Park Ice Rink has been repaired for the community to use once again after it hadn’t been used for the last 20 years.

Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson said he’s had a great response so far.

“I think it’s just the nostalgia, kind of out in the valley and it does have the dasher boards around it,” Anderson said. “And just the feeling of being outside and being down here when it’s cold in the winter time. You can bring hot chocolate, just whatever you want to do just to make it fun.”

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we show you how the ice rink is being put to good use by the community.