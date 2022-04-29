SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who has long worked at the University of South Dakota is retiring.

USD lecturer Gary Larson has worked at the school for 35 years; he’s retiring next month. Larson has been a lecturer in USD’s department of media and journalism since 2012.

“Teaching a lot of design courses. Did the intro course, intro to mass comm, graphic communication, digital imaging, some story-telling stuff, multi-media design, and then we started a sport marketing degree,” Larson said.

He has also been head women’s basketball coach at USD as well as head women’s tennis coach.

“I hope that in some way or another, everything I’ve said, my journey has kind of said to people, you can’t get locked into one thing,” Larson said. “You got to decide, sometimes, life changes on you and you got to be able to be flexible, and you gotta be useful.”

“I think his dedication to student learning, and I think being at USD for decades and just the knowledge, the experience, the dedication he’s brought to our program, especially the sport marketing and media emphasis and major in our program, is just instrumental,” said Kyle Miller, assistant professor in USD’s department of media and journalism.

“He would always come to class and be so passionate about everything that he wanted to show us,” USD sophomore Karlee Phillips said.

Phillips is a media and journalism major.

“Gary has taught me that it’s important to find something that you enjoy to do,” Phillips said.

Larson lives in Vermillion, and even though he’s retiring, he’s not leaving.

“They call me or they email me, ‘Do you remember when we did that in class,’ or ‘Do you remember when we talked about that,’ or ‘Do you remember this guy we mentioned, can you help me out with that?’ And I want to do that, that’s what I want to do,” Larson said. “And I also tell them, you need to be in a position to be able to do that later in your life, too.”