Retirement community’s pub crawl returns with a twist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — St. Patrick’s Day may still look a little different this year because of the pandemic, but that’s not stopping the celebrations.

Nancy Lange and several others took in a pub crawl on St. Patrick’s Day.

“The sharing, the spending time with others, the fun, laughter, it’s all important,” Nancy Lange said.

But it all happened at Touchmark at All Saints Retirement Community.

“We have been able to put a lot of creative thinking into this and really bring our residents an authentic pub crawl feel right here on campus with prioritizing safety as our number one concern,” Resident Service Director Ellen Kelly said.

In the past, the pub crawl has been held downtown, but it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“As we all know, retirement communities throughout the nation have really experienced one of the biggest alterations in their daily life, and now that we are 98% vaccinated with our residents we feel very confident in not only resuming some of our normal activities, but some of these special, signature events that are part of our culture are part of our mission,” Kelly said.

That’s something Nancy, a prospective resident, and the rest of the group can celebrate.

The pub crawl Wednesday afternoon was for residents and some select guests.