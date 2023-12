RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The saying goes “all dogs go to heaven.” Rapid City Police Department’s (RCPD) K9 “Stryker’ is no exception.

Stryker was laid to rest the day after Christmas at age 13.

RCPD K9 handler/Sr. Officer Sean Doyle and Stryker, courtesy Rapid City Police Department

Stryker had an amazing career with the RCPD. He served as a dual purpose dog and dedicated many years of service by keeping our community and officers safe.

Stryker and his handler, Sr. Officer Sean Doyle, both retired in 2019.

Rest in heavenly peace Stryker.