SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford volunteers Paula Vogelsang and Kay Boik knew they would be helping serve a holiday meal for patients, families, and staff at Ava’s House Thursday.

What they didn’t know was that there was also something special waiting for them.

“We’re here to present the 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award,” Sanford manager of volunteer services Becca Conner said.

“We had no idea, no idea,” Vogelsang said.

It’s no surprise the pair won the award together.

They both worked as emergency room nurses together, and they spend time together.

“We exercise together, and we cook together. We’re kind of sisters,” Boik said.

Now, they volunteer together.

The retired nurses are patient companions at Ava’s House, which provides end-of-life care.

They’re also wayfinders, which includes helping people navigate the hospital in Sioux Falls.

Their passion for helping people is what brings them back to Sanford, even after their days on the job are over.

“You can’t just walk away in retirement and not do that anymore, and that’s what we found. We needed to continue to continue to do things for people,” Vogelsang said.

The retired nurses have been volunteering at Sanford for about three years.

Thursday’s award was for Sioux Falls volunteers.