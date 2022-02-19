SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High tensions between Ukraine and Russia have the world’s attention this weekend.

KELOLAND News spoke with General Lynn Hartsell of Lincoln County to learn his take on the situation.

Hartsell says that in regard to a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the standing of the United States in the international community is at stake.

In the event of a possible successful invasion, Hartsell says American credibility as a international power is negatively impacted if Putin isn’t stopped or if devastating sanctions don’t happen.

“It’s great to be able to deal diplomatically with a velvet glove but it only works if your adversaries, potential adversaries, potential enemies know that that velvet glove covers an iron first, and you have the political will, moral courage and military capability to use it. That’s what I think it really means to the U.S. in the bigger picture and the long-term picture,” Hartsell said.

You can hear more from the retired general in tonight’s story on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 o’clock central time.